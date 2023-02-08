Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Epsilon Psi Zeta Chapter, will host Walk MS from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. March 4 at Greenwood YMCA, Calhoun Road. To register a team visit https://forms.gle/CWZuS4gPP29Xubqj9.

Items will be donated to the local MS Infusion centers and each person is asked to donate two items from the list below:

Submitted by Tongela-Lagroon