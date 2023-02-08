Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosts Walk MS Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Epsilon Psi Zeta Chapter, will host Walk MS from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. March 4 at Greenwood YMCA, Calhoun Road. To register a team visit https://forms.gle/CWZuS4gPP29Xubqj9.Items will be donated to the local MS Infusion centers and each person is asked to donate two items from the list below:puzzle booksadult coloring books/colored pencilscrayonsnotepads, pens and pencilsblanketssockshard candyChapsticklotion and more.For questions on registration or how to donate, call 864-674-7080 or email tlagroon@gmail.com Submitted by Tongela-Lagroon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Early morning Lakelands wrecks claim 2 lives Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations Police nail Greenwood man on charges related to road debris case Greenwood man gets 6-year sentence in CSC case Police: December Parkway shooting was feud that escalated GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market Holocaust expert speaks at Lander NSHS Percussion Ensemble wins first place at competition Evette visits Governor's School of Agriculture GCCF awards funding to Salvation Army Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program