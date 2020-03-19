With speculation swirling that the U.S. economy is heading for another recession, you might be wondering what you can do to protect yourself from feeling the pinch of a slowing economy.
Experts agree that proactive and prudent financial planning is key to avoiding emotion-driven decisions and maintaining a long-term orientation during times of turmoil. Those who already have a financial plan should take the time to re-evaluate its goals and strategies to ensure it can withstand a dramatic market decline. If you do not have a financial plan yet, take the initiative to start putting one together. A Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional can provide you with guidance on creating and maintaining a comprehensive financial plan.
Here are five reasons why you need a financial plan in place before a recession:
Know where your finances stand. When markets are in turmoil and you are feeling scared, your personal situation should guide your decisions. The first step in developing a financial plan is to figure out where you stand, which includes getting a thorough understanding of your cash reserves, consumer debt and current retirement contribution level and savings.
When the market drops, fear takes over and makes people want to sell everything. A financial plan helps you to avoid impulsive actions and balance market highs and lows.
Manage your cash. A sound financial plan ensures that you do not put money you know you will need in the short-term at risk. Money you anticipate needing within a year or so should be kept in a safe place, like a checking, savings or money market account, a short-term Certificate of Deposit (CD) or a bond.
Take a break from the bad news. The drumbeat of bad news can lead to a cycle of negative thoughts, like “I am never getting this money back,” or “I will never retire.”