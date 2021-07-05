POYNETTE, Wis. — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.
The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of death when The Associated Press reached her Monday via Facebook.
“We would rather not remember him by a date — it’s been a traumatic event for our family,” she said.
Big Jake was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010.
Jerry Gilbert told WMTV that Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.” He said Big Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed 240 pounds at birth, about 100 pounds heavier at birth than a typical Belgian foal.
He said he plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of it with his picture and name.
“It’s very quiet (at the farm),” Jerry Gilbert said. “The other horses know. I think they have their own grieving time because Jake was the center of attention around here. There is a huge void. It feels like he’s still here, but he’s not.”
Boa constrictor accidentally freed in Utah still missing
TOOELE, Utah — A boa constrictor accidentally freed from its container last week has eluded authorities in Utah for more than three days.
Animal control officers were called to a home on Friday afternoon after contractors accidentally knocked over the 8-foot-long snake’s container, KSL TV reported Tuesday. The contractors were working on the home in Tooele, about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.
Tooele Police Lt. Jeremy Hansen said animal control searched the home for over 90 minutes but couldn’t find the reptile. He said the snake’s owner believes that it may still be on his property.
Anyone who may know about the snake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tooele Police Department.
Long overdue books returned to Massachusetts library
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has returned long overdue books that were checked out in the 1920s and 1930s to the Somerville Public Library.
Bob Alvarez, 63, found the books in the basement of his Methuen home in a wooden box, The Boston Globe reported on Thursday.
The books were stored in a wooden box in the attic of the family’s Somerville home until it was sold in 2010. Alvarez moved the box and other items into his basement and never examined the contents until June.
The books belonged to his late aunt, Helen Godimis, who died in 1937 at the age of 16 from the flu, the newspaper reported.
She left behind 39 books. Some of them were from Somerville schools, some from the library and others were apparently from his aunt’s personal collection. The oldest books had copyrights from the 19th century.
When he found the books, Alvarez contacted the library, saying “I’ve got some overdue books, am I talking to the right people?”
Alvarez will not be charged late fees as the library stopped charging the fees as of July 1.
Some of the returned books are currently on display at the West Branch of the library with a note explaining how the books made their way back decades after they were checked out.