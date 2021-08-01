Tunisian leader says migrants paid to leave
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s leader claimed Sunday that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with Europe.
President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll down the iconic Avenue Bourguiba, the main axis in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, a week after firing the prime minister and other top officials and freezing parliament. He listened to passersby calling out his name and shouting “Tunisia!” but said nothing about his much-awaited next steps.
Many fear Tunisia’s fragile democracy is in danger without a clear map of how the president plans to restore democracy. It is the only nation to develop a democracy after the Arab Spring uprisings.
Gunmen kill 2 people
at funeral in Lebanon
BEIRUT — At least two people were killed on Sunday south of the Lebanese capital when gunmen opened fire at the funeral of a Hezbollah commander who was killed a day earlier, an official from the group said.
The Lebanese military said they deployed in the coastal town of Khaldeh to contain the tension after heavy fire — including from rocket-propelled grenades — terrorized residents and brought traffic to a standstill. The gunmen remain at large.
The military warned it would fire at any source of fire or anyone carrying weapons on the main road.
Charity ships rescue nearly 450 migrants
ROME — Charity ships rescued nearly 450 migrants from a wooden boat that was taking on water in the Mediterranean Sea, aid groups said Sunday, while dozens of mostly Tunisian migrants reached the Italian island of Sardinia unaided.
The French humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee tweeted Sunday that its rescue vessel Ocean Viking, along with Sea-Watch 3, a ship operated by a German charity, and well as another German humanitarian boat Resqship, had worked together in a five-hour long rescue attempt.
The groups said they were awaiting permission to dock at some southern European port to disembark their passengers.
Kandahar mortar
attack kills 5 civilians
KABUL, Afghanistan — A mortar shell struck a taxi in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on Sunday, killing at least five civilians including two children, an Afghan official said.
Provincial police spokesman Jamal Naser Barekzai blamed the Taliban for the attack, although the militants denied responsibility.
The Taliban and the government routinely blame each other for attacks on civilians in the capital Kabul and elsewhere.
The perpetrators are rarely identified, and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations into the violence.