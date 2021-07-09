China orders takedown of ride service apps
BEIJING — China’s cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country’s largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing violations of rules against collecting personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of the main Didi app on Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week.
The 25 apps include one such as Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.
Hackers hit Iran’s railroad system
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.
The hackers behind the strike were apparently trying to be funny, and along with messages saying “long delayed because of cyberattack” or “canceled,” they urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures
THE HAGUE — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain COVID-19 after a spike in new cases, particularly among young people, driven by the delta variant.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that bars will have to close at midnight again as of this weekend and for much of the summer, while discotheques and clubs will have to fully close.
The decisions followed a huge increase in new infections, that reached a level not seen since early May. Daily positive tests rose to almost 7,000, up from barely 1,000 a few weeks ago.
UK government sued over travel restrictions
LONDON — A group of British airports and airlines took the U.K. government to court Friday, demanding it disclose the evidence behind its coronavirus travel restrictions that they say is ruining their business.
Travel businesses say the government’s “traffic light” system of classing countries as low, medium or high risk, is not transparent.
Only 27 countries and territories are on the “green list” which allows British residents to travel there without having to quarantine on return. Arrivals from dozens of “amber list” countries have to self-isolate at home for 10 days, while people arriving from “red list” countries including India and Brazil must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
Rescued migrants disembark in Italy
ROME — Hundreds of migrants disembarked from a humanitarian rescue ship in Augusta, Sicily on Friday after Italy offered a safe port in response to warnings that food was running out.
The SOS Mediterranee rescue group said the sick and young were the first of the 572 migrants to disembark from its ship, the Ocean Viking. Among those on board were a boy in a wheelchair and other young children.
All are being tested for the coronavirus on land.
Italy had agreed on Thursday to let the ship dock in Augusta after the crew reported worsening conditions on board.
Families of blast victims want officials prosecuted
BEIRUT — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the Lebanese capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step.
One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where the legislature’s justice committee was meeting over the immunity request. Lebanese troops pushed the protesters back from the tightly secured building.
Many Lebanese blame the country’s ruling elites for negligence that led to the port explosion.