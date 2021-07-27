Ships take fuel, food, and medical aid to Cuba
MEXICO CITY — Two Mexican ships carrying food, fuel and medical supplies were sailing to Cuba on Tuesday and a third was getting ready to head there Wednesday.
The first ship left late Monday loaded with 100,000 barrels of diesel fuel that the Mexican government said would be used to provide power for hospitals.
A second ship operated by the Mexican navy left Tuesday, and the third ship will leave today. The Foreign Relations Department said those two ships are carrying oxygen tanks, needles and syringes as well as basic food items like powdered milk, cooking oil and beans.
Attack on girl may be LGBTQ-linked
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in Amsterdam said Tuesday that they are treating a brutal assault on a 14-year-old girl as a possible LGBTQ-related attack.
The assault Monday gained national prominence after Paul Brink posted a photo of his daughter Frédérique on LinkedIn, her nose broken, grazes visible on her face and a tear rolling down her left cheek.
In his LinkedIn post, Brink said the attack happened in Amstelveen, on the outskirts of Amsterdam, after a boy yelled: “Are you a boy or a girl?” His daughter responded by saying: “It doesn’t matter.” When the boy shouted the same question again, Frédérique replied: “I am who I am and you can be who you want to be.”
At least 2 people killed in chemical blast
BERLIN — An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least two people on Tuesday, with 31 others injured and several still missing hours later. Fire officials who tested the air said there did not appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside.
The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, near Cologne, sent a large black cloud into the air. It took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish the fire that took hold after the explosion.
Sweden prosecutes man for war crimes
HELSINKI — Swedish public prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged an Iranian citizen with committing grave war crimes during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said the suspect worked in July-August 1988 as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor in the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj and allegedly took part in severe atrocities there.
The Swedish prosecutors said Iran’s then supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued an order for the execution of all prisoners in Iranian prisons who sympathized and remained loyal with the Mujahedin organization.
Residents mourn drowned subway riders
ZHENGZHOU, China — Residents on Tuesday laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province.
Torrents of water rushed into a subway line in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou, trapping a train with hundreds of passengers between two stations. The deluge drowned some and left others gasping for breath in chest-high water until emergency crews could reach them.
At least 71 people perished in the floods, according to an updated death toll Tuesday.
Five die in landslide
in refugee camp
DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least five Rohingya refugees died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered, an official said Tuesday.
Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner for refugees, relief and repatriation, said a child was also swept away by flooding in a canal at Ukhiya.
About 700,000 Rohingya fled to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by insurgents.
The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations.