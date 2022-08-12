MEXICO CITY — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday.
Mexico’s powerful drug cartels commonly use local gangs to defend their territory and carry out their vendettas.
The federal government’s security undersecretary, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, said the violence started inside the state prison after 1 p.m. Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang attacked members of the rival Chapos.
Firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
PARIS — Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires.
Heat waves have compounded a critical drought in much of Europe to create prime wildfire conditions. Portugal had pine forests burning for a seventh day Friday, while Britain sweated through another day of unusually warm weather.
The fire in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes has burned more than 29 square miles since Tuesday and led to the evacuation of at least 10,000 people.
Militant’s death brings Gaza toll to 49
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian mourners held a funeral Friday for a militant who succumbed to wounds suffered during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza militants last weekend.
His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the flare-up to 49, including 17 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Friday in the face of what it said was an imminent threat by the Islamic Jihad militant group after one of its leaders was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank earlier that week.
Migrant search and rescue goes on
ATHENS, Greece — A search and rescue operation was conducted on Friday for a third day for migrants reported missing after their boat capsized south of the island of Rhodes, the coast guard said Friday.
A Greek frigate and three merchant ships were searching the area roughly 40 nautical miles 46 miles south of Rhodes and 33 nautical miles southeast of Karpathos, the coast guard said Friday.
A total of 29 survivors were picked up by a merchant ship and a Greek air force helicopter in the early hours of Wednesday after the boat sank. Survivors had initially indicated that between 60 and 80 people had been on board, but that figure was revised. The coast guard said Friday that a total of 50-60 people were now believed to have been on board.
Wanted man
blows himself up
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A man wanted by security officials in Saudi Arabia killed himself with an explosive belt to avoid arrest, wounding four others in the blast, the kingdom said Friday.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency, citing the Saudi State Security Presidency, identified the dead man as Abdullah bin Zayed al-Shehri.
The report said as security forces moved in on him Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, al-Shehri detonated the bomb belt. The report identified the wounded as a Pakistani national and three security officials.