Accident on Nigerian river kills 60
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities confirmed that at least 60 people have died in a boat accident on the Niger River and that 83 missing passengers are also feared dead.
The boat with more than 160 passengers, including many children and women, sank after hitting an object and breaking up Wednesday while traveling along Nigeria’s largest river in Kebbi state, in the northwestern part of the country.
Workers recovered 55 bodies on Thursday to bring the death toll to 60 so far, according to Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency.
TikTok gets a month to respond to complaints
BRUSSELS — The European Commission said on Friday it has given the Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from a European consumer group over its commercial practices.
The EU’s executive arm said it has started discussions involving the social media platform and the national consumer authorities following an alert launched this year by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers’ rights.
TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.
Man killed after
attacking police
PARIS — A man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him, authorities said.
The slain suspect was a Frenchman in his 40s who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism because of his “rigorous” religious practices, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The assailant had recently been released from prison and was under monitoring by psychiatric services, he said.
The three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition, the minister said.
Police break up
Taiwanese crime ring
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say they have broken up a Taiwanese crime ring that had lured unsuspecting Taiwanese workers to the country and forced them to work in slave-like conditions to commit telephone fraud targeting people in Taiwan.
A police statement Friday said authorities acted after receiving a tip-off from Taiwanese authorities last November about a crime ring operating in several countries, including North Macedonia. It said the suspects had been under surveillance since April.
Raids on several locations near the capital Skopje on May 7 uncovered 39 Taiwanese people who were identified as victims of enforced labor, police said. Another nine Taiwanese, all in their mid-20s, have since been arrested on an international arrest warrant as suspected ring organizers.
Spain criticized
for ‘equality stamps’
MADRID — Spain’s postal service is feeling a backlash from its attempt to highlight racial inequality.
State-owned Correos España this week issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones. The darker the stamp, the lower the price. The lightest color costs 1.60 euros ($1.95). The darkest one costs 0.70 euros ($0.85).
The postal service calls them “Equality Stamps” and introduced them on the anniversary of George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It said the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed” and that every letter or parcel sent with them would “send a message against racial inequality.”
Jury: Official failures played part in attack
LONDON — A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an ex-convict who served time for terrorism offenses to kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday.
Usman Khan carried out the November 2019 attack during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall. He killed two people and wounded three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police.
The inquest jury concluded there was “a lack of accountability and deficiencies in management” by police, probation and intelligence authorities overseeing Khan after his release from prison. They said authorities were blinded by Khan’s “poster-boy” image as a rehabilitated prisoner, when in fact he was “manipulative and duplicitous” and remained a committed extremist.