Pope had severe
narrowing of the colon
ROME — Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory,” the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon.
The Vatican’s daily update indicated there was no evidence of cancer detected during an examination of the tissue removed Sunday from Francis’ colon. Doctors said that was a good sign and evidence that the suspected condition of a narrowing of the colon due to inflammation and scarring had been confirmed.
The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following Sunday’s surgery to remove half his colon, and that intravenous therapy had been suspended.
UN to distribute food rations in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — The families of Venezuelan school children living in poverty this week began receiving food rations from a United Nations agency.
The parents or guardians of children under the age of 6 in the northwest Venezuelan state of Falcon received a monthly ration for each child of 13.2 pounds of rice, 8.8 pounds of lentils, a pound of iodized salt and 33.8 ounces of vegetable oil.
The packages distributed by the World Food Program are part of an agreement with the Venezuelan government meant to feed about 185,000 children this year.
Israel demolishes
Palestinian village
JERUSALEM — Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military’s attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes.
At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents.
The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep, homeless for at least the fifth time in the past year. The EU in the past has helped residents rebuild after previous demolitions.
Court to rule Monday in royal sedition case
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s state security court is to issue its verdict in a high-profile sedition case against a former senior official and a member of the royal family on Monday, just three weeks after the trial began.
The quick pace of the trial, its closed sessions and the court’s refusal to accept testimony from key witnesses have given the defense little reason for optimism. Defense lawyers have already pledged to appeal any conviction.
Labib Kamhawi, an independent analyst and government critic, called the trial a “cosmetic show” that lacked sufficient debate or evidence.
Ahmed Jibril, head of Palestinian group, dies
DAMASCUS, Syria — Ahmed Jibril, leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out hijackings, bombings and other attacks against Israeli targets in the 1970s and 1980s, has died in Damascus, his group and Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday. He was 83.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Jibril had been sick for months and died at a Damascus hospital. It didn’t offer details. Khaled Abdul-Mejid, who runs another Damascus-based Palestinian faction, said Jibril suffered from a heart condition.
The son of a Palestinian father and a Syrian mother, Jibril was born in Jaffa in 1938, in what was then British-ruled Palestine. His family later moved to Syria, where he became an officer in the Syrian army and acquired Syrian nationality.
UK bases boost fight against smugglers
PERGAMOS, Cyprus — Authorities at a British military base on Cyprus have hired 50% more customs officers and procured detection equipment to better thwart illegal immigration from the breakaway north of the ethnically split island.
The addition of 24 new officers and four SUVs — two with thermal imaging cameras — allows authorities to patrol around-the-clock along a 28-mile boundary, Customs and Immigration Chief Adam Chatfield said.
More migrants have arrived on Cyprus without authorization in recent years. In 2018, authorities located 17 people trying to cross in six instances. That jumped to 33 people in 16 crossing attempts a year later, while 67 people were intercepted in nine attempted crossings last year.
Kuwaiti poet accused of insulting emir
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Security forces in Kuwait detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country’s ruler and spreading “fake news,” his family said Wednesday, inciting anger from rights activists and lawmakers who view his arrest as a sign of escalating government repression.
The poet, Jamal al-Sayer, had filled his Twitter page over the past weeks with fierce criticism of government corruption, posting lyrical verses that lament Kuwait’s dysfunction and patronage system. In one of the more incendiary tweets, he directly addresses Kuwait’s emir, deploring the ruler’s complicity in the “unbearable” state of the country and the government’s “violating of the constitution.”