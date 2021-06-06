Italian nun slain by teen girls beatified
ROME — A nun who was stabbed 19 times more than two decades ago by three teenage girls apparently fascinated by Satan was honored Sunday with beatification as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church.
Hours before the beatification ceremony in northern Italy, Pope Francis praised Sister Maria Laura Mainetti and described her killers as “prisoners of evil.” Beatification is the last formal step in the Catholic Church before possible sainthood.
Italian news reports about the June 6, 2000 slaying in the town of Chiavenna said the defendants during interrogation recounted that the nun asked God to forgive her attackers even as they assaulted her.
After serving sentences ranging from 8½ to 12 years and four months, the convicted attackers were released from prison.
3 dead in Mexico mine collapse, 3 still missing
MEXICO CITY — The bodies of two miners were pulled from a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state by early Sunday, bringing to three the number confirmed dead in the flood and partial collapse of the shaft. Three miners remain missing, and search efforts continued.
The dead miners were found at the small coal mine in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila, where there have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at coal mines.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a dam or holding pond had collapsed, causing the flood.
Turkey’s leader vows to stop ‘sea snot’ flare-ups
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president promised Saturday to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists.
A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey’s Marmara, as well as in the adjoining Black and Aegean seas.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the sea snot bloom. Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city with some 16 million residents, and five other provinces, factories and industrial hubs border the sea.
Greek man kills 2, self, over eviction threat
ATHENS, Greece — Police on the island of Corfu said Sunday that a Greek man facing eviction killed his landlady and another man who came to her rescue and then committed suicide.
The deaths occurred shortly before noon Sunday, in the resort town of Dassia.
The victims were the Greek landlady and a Greek-French man, both in their 60s; the man divided his time equally between Greece and France and also rented an apartment from the woman, police said.
Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, mudslides rises to 14
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The death toll from floods and mudslides following heavy rains in Sri Lanka rose to 14 with another two missing, officials said Sunday.
Ten districts on the Indian Ocean island have been under heavy rainfall since last Thursday, including the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated.
Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government’s Disaster Management Center. Among them was a family of four who died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of Colombo.