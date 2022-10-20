Odd

Rorie S. Woods, 55, of Hadley, Mass., left, and a Hampden County Sheriff’s Department officer vie for control of containers of bees in Longmeadow, Mass.

 Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, authorities said.

Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com, citing court records, reported on Wednesday.