Little ghosts and goblins can treat themselves this weekend.
There are lots of opportunities for family-friendly Halloween fun, starting with a hat trick tonight and extending through Oct. 31, with a community trunk-or-treat in McCormick and one at Magnolia Park in Greenwood.
Tonight is the 5:30 Scare on the Square trick-or-treating in Abbeville.
The trunk or treat drive-thru at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School in Greenwood, in partnership with Uptown Greenwood and Cornerstone, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today was canceled after school was closed because of weather concerns.
Plus, there’s a 5:30 p.m. free movie event at the Auto 25 Drive-In Theatre in Greenwood, a United Way Campaign Spirit Night Community Bash.
The drive-in movie showing of “Hocus Pocus” requires reservations and space is limited. Reserve your spot at unitedwaygac.org/RSVPDriveIn.
Saturday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. McCormick Community Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat: at the parking lot of McCormick First Baptist Church. Stay in your vehicle. Follow the signs. Get your treats.
Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. is a trunk-or-treat at Magnolia Park in Greenwood, hosted by state Sen. Floyd Nicholson and state Rep. Anne Parks.
There’s live music this weekend, too.
Granger Smith and Chill Will are at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. today. Tommy and Nicole are at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville at 7 p.m. today and Mason Horne is at TW Boons at 8 p.m. today.
Friday, Stephen Cathcart and Granger Smith are at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m., Dixie Barnes is at TW Boons at 8 p.m. and Consumed is at SportsBreak at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Heavy Mellow Corruption plays Good Times Brewing at 4 p.m., Pickens Creek is at The Dock at 8 p.m. and Bad Weather States is at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
My pick? I’m marking my calendar for Uptown Greenwood’s first Food Truck Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in the Fountain Parking Lot.
Food trucks confirmed so far include Fast Daddy’s (from the folks of Fat Daddy’s BBQ) in Greenwood; Tacos and Bla, Bla, Bla of Simpsonville; popsicles from Common Pops of Greenville and doughnuts and pretzels from local The Rolling Dough Co. Be sure to bring bills as some trucks accept cash only.
“I’ve always liked doughnuts,” says Jesse Willey of The Rolling Dough Co. “They are not the easiest thing to make in a food truck or food trailer though. It’s about an hour process from start to finish.”
The Rolling Dough Co. posts on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Mondays its locations for the week and what special varieties of Jesse’s over-sized doughnuts are available. Popular doughnut specials include chocolate dunked, cinnamon sugar and even peanut butter.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, said the City of Greenwood recently tweaked its food truck ordinance, to make it easier and more streamlined for food trucks to come Uptown and into the city.
“We want to do anything we can to bring people Uptown safely,” Hudson said. “You can easily socially distance and we will have tables and chairs for dining and live music.”
Hudson said Food Truck Friday also could bring foot traffic into Uptown stores and even brick and mortar restaurants.
“Our businesses need local support more than ever,” Hudson said. “For this first Food Truck Friday, we had people reach out to us who have been real advocates for us updating our food truck ordinance. ... I’m hoping we can do it more regularly starting in March and April, rotating it to different areas.”
As always, my thanks to Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and afternoon host on Sunny 103.5 FM, for his live music roundup.
Be sure to share your weekend entertainment news with me so I can include you in the weekly Weekend Ticket roundup. Call 864-992-8934 or email sdonaghy@indexjournal.com.