Dutch Fork at Greenwood

Broome at Emerald

Abbeville at Woodland

Rabun County (Ga.) at Saluda

McCormick at Dixie

Southside Christian at Calhoun Falls

South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia Tech at Clemson

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

James 22-6

Dutch Fork

Broome

Abbeville

Saluda

McCormick

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Cody 19-9

Dutch Fork

Emerald

Abbeville 

Rabun County

Dixie

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greg Deal 19-9

Greenwood

Broome

Abbeville

Saluda

McCormick

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ben Greeson 19-9

Dutch Fork

Broome

Abbeville

Rabun County 

Dixie

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bobby Hamby 21-6

Dutch Fork

Broome

Abbeville

Rabun County

McCormick

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mystery 25-3

Dutch Fork

Broome

Abbeville

Rabun County (Ga.)

Dixie

Southside Christian

Georgia

Clemson

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers