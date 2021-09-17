Dutch Fork at Greenwood
Broome at Emerald
Abbeville at Woodland
Rabun County (Ga.) at Saluda
McCormick at Dixie
Southside Christian at Calhoun Falls
South Carolina at Georgia
Georgia Tech at Clemson
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
James 22-6
Dutch Fork
Broome
Abbeville
Saluda
McCormick
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cody 19-9
Dutch Fork
Emerald
Abbeville
Rabun County
Dixie
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Greg Deal 19-9
Greenwood
Broome
Abbeville
Saluda
McCormick
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ben Greeson 19-9
Dutch Fork
Broome
Abbeville
Rabun County
Dixie
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bobby Hamby 21-6
Dutch Fork
Broome
Abbeville
Rabun County
McCormick
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mystery 25-3
Dutch Fork
Broome
Abbeville
Rabun County (Ga.)
Dixie
Southside Christian
Georgia
Clemson
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers