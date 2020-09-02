The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 450 points Wednesday as the stock market notched its best day in nearly two months.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, it’s best day since July 6. The benchmark index and the Nasdaq composite each hit new highs, extending Wall Street’s milestone-setting run in recent weeks.
Health care, technology and communications companies drove the rally. Technology stocksgained strength into the afternoon after a brief stumble in the morning.
The S&P 500 gained 54.19 points to 3,580.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50. The Nasdaq composite recovered from an early slide, adding 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 10.8% so far this year after a five month streak of gains, while the Nasdaq is up 34.4%, driven by huge gains for technology giants such as Apple.