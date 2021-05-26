A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before.
The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05. The blue-chip index swung between a gain of 97 points and a 41-point slide. The Nasdaq added 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.