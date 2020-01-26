BLACKSBURG, Va. — Despite a career performance from Clemson’s Mikayla Hayes, the Clemson women’s basketball team fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, 71-50.
Clemson (7-13, 3-6) shot 30% from the field while Virginia Tech (15-4, 5-3) produced a shooting percentage of 40. The Hokies benefited from knocking down eight 3-pointers and corralling 50 rebounds. The Tigers went 11-of-18 at the free throw line and racked up 23 points off the bench.
Hayes scored a career-high 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe. She also matched her career high with three blocks on the day. Amari Robinson led the Tigers in rebounding with a season-best 11 boards to go along with her six points, and Kobi Thornton tallied seven points and four rebounds.