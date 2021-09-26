USC entertained a big crowd of recruits for their Kentucky game Saturday night. Three were in for official visits and the rest were unofficial visits spanning several classes.
WR Antonio Williams of Dutch Fork was in for his official visit after another big game Friday night in a win over Spartanburg. Williams is one of the most coveted players left on the Gamecock’s board.
Beamer and receivers coach Josh Stepp have worked him diligently over the months and have the Gamecocks locked in a battle with Ole Miss. Williams will take an official visit there in October. He is also planning an official visit to Auburn for the Alabama game in November. Clemson also remains a factor, but the Tigers have not yet offered.
DT Jamari Lyons (6-4 277) of Melbourne, FL also was in for his official visit. Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey has been the front man for the Gamecocks with Lyons. He will choose either USC or Florida when he makes his commitment announcement on Oct. 6.
He took an official visit to Florida in June, and he’s made multiple unofficial visits to Gainesville. He also visited USC unofficially in June.
The third official visitor for USC was LB Jaishawn Barham (6-3 230) of Baltimore. He visited USC unofficially in June and the interest between the two has remained strong.
He also has taken an official visit to Penn State. Barham named a top 12 in June of USC, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Florida.
Among the unofficial visitors from the state who were in, or planned to be in, were 2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge, 2023 QB Raheim Jeter of Spartanburg, 2023 DT Eamon Smalls of Beaufort, 2023 OT Monroe Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate, 2023 OT Markee Anderson of Dorman, 2024 WR Cortez Lane of Camden, 2024 OT Kim Pringle of Woodland, 2023 RB Jshawn Anderson of Hartsville, 2023 WR Eli Strickland of Belton-Honea Path, 2023 RB Naahzeikial Mays of Brookland-Cayce, 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin and 2024 QB Taiden Mines of Lexington.
Greenville High QB Pro Franklin also planned to be at USC Saturday night as he continues to draw interest from the Gamecocks as a possible second quarterback in the class.
“They really want to pull the trigger (on an offer), they are just waiting on the numbers for the amount of scholarships they have.”
Franklin has been putting up some impressive numbers. Through four games he passed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns. Clemson contacted Franklin recently and talked about a PWO opportunity, something he said would not be of interest to him.
“I don’t believe I’m a PWO player. I won’t lower my standards just to play at a big-name school. I’ll consider it, but at the same time that’s not something I want to do considering I have full offers to other schools.”
Franklin has offers from Marshall, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Lenoir-Rhyne and Fordham.
Among some of the top out of state prospects who were in, or planned to be in, were WR Dane Key of Lexington, KY, LB Grayson Howard of Jacksonville, CB Derrick Hartley Jr. of Jacksonville, 2023 OT Lance Williams of Alcoa, TN, 2023 DT Stephen Johnson of Fayetteville, GA, 2023 QB Dylan Lonergan of Snellville, GA, and 2023 LB Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah.
USC target DE James Pearce of Charlotte was offered by Georgia.
The heated recruiting battle for TE Oscar Delp of Cumming, GA is entering the final stages. He has been to games at Clemson and Georgia this month. He did not go to a game this past weekend.
All that’s left is a visit to USC this Saturday for the Troy game. Michigan has been the fourth school under consideration, but Delp said he won’t make a visit there before his commitment. Delp was at Georgia for the USC game, the second time he’s been to a game in Athens.
“It was good, a lot of fun. I enjoyed it,” Delp said. “My first time being there with full capacity, and it was awesome. I was blown away. The fans and the atmosphere and just how juiced up everyone was. They are still recruiting me like they have been from the beginning, and they just wanted me to enjoy it.”
Delp said he’s also in regular contact with USC and Clemson.
“I’m talking to them (USC) just as much as I was talking to them before, almost every week, every other day,” Delp said. “They are still recruiting me as hard as they can. Same with Clemson.” Delp said he will announce his commitment decision not long after his visit to USC. He did not think it would be as soon as the following week, but most likely within the second week after that visit with the Gamecocks.