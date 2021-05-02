USC gained a commitment from one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Braden Davis (6-foot-5, 184) of Middletown, Delaware.
Davis is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback nationally in the class. He chose USC from a final group that also included Stanford, West Virginia, NC State, Duke, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.
USC coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield offered Davis in early April, shortly after he made a personal visit to the campus, and they made him a priority target at that point. Davis is friends with two other Delaware natives on the Gamecock roster: running back Marshawn Lloyd and defensive end Deebo Williams. Their presence on the team was part of the reason he chose the Gamecocks.
“It’s really a lot of things just lining up,” Davis said. “Having people on the team helped, Marshawn and Deebo. Marshawn is actually a civil engineer (student), so Marshawn is actually proof of being able to get an engineering degree in college and playing at a high level. And coach Beamer, his number one goal is going to be a national championship.
“I believe he’s getting the program in the right direction. Getting the right type players to make things happen and the national championship is definitely the goal and an undefeated regular season.”
Davis said he made his final decision on Wednesday and placed a call to Beamer to give him the good news.
“I got him on the phone and I was like, ‘hey, coach, I’d like to let you know I’ve made my decision,’” Davis said. “I built some suspense, and then I let him know I wanted to be a Gamecock. He and coach Satterfield were in the office and they got up and started screaming.”
Along with the two other Delaware products already in the program, Davis’ teammate, DE Tomiwa Durojaiye, visited USC for the spring game and also has an offer from the Gamecocks. The two have talked about playing together in college.
Davis moved to Florida for the 2020 season but suffered an ankle injury in the third game and returned to Delaware. In three games he was 21-of-47 for 261 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 44 yards and two scores. His father is Antone Davis, former All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee and the No. 8 pick in the 1991 draft.
Beamer wasn’t finished Friday with just the Davis pledge for the 2022 class. He followed that up with a commitment from a safety who can play for him this season. Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross (6-2, 181) committed to Beamer after a conversation with him and other coaches Friday, including defensive coordinator Clayton White and secondary coach Torrian Gray.He chose the Gamecocks over North Carolina and UCF.
“It came down to a couple of schools,” Ross said. “Coach White and the rest of the staff emphasized how much they wanted me and the need for me. Coach White reached out earlier this week and also today. I also talked to coach Gray and coach Beamer. They all reached out today just to say how excited they were to have me and I committed on the spot.”
Ross is regarded as a hard-hitting safety. He only played in one game in 2020, starting and recorded two tackles against Oregon. In 2019, he played in all 13 games and had 33 tackles and one forced fumble.
“They mentioned my aggressiveness and physicality,” Ross said. “My ability to come down hill and make tackles. Also, being a leader and a vocal guy. We didn’t talk about me playing one position because I played the strong and the free. They definitely emphasized me being able to make those tackles and those open field plays.”