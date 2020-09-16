Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday after a rally after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate policy update faded in the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after having been up 0.6% after the 2 p.m. announcement. The central bank signaled it will keep interest rates near zero into 2023 and issued a less dire outlook for economic growth and unemployment this year.
The Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged had been expected by Wall Street and continues the central bank’s policy of unprecedented support for financial markets.
“The Fed confirmed what we all thought, rates at 0% are here to stay, probably for years,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.
The S&P 500 lost 15.71 points to 3,385.49. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 36.78 points, or 0.1%, to 28,032.38. It had earlier been up by 369 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 139.85 points, or 1.3%, to 11,050.47.
Smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, and the Russell 2000 index of small-caps gained 14.17 points, or 0.9%, to 1,552.33.
The market’s pullback snapped a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, which is down 3.3% so far this month after five-straight monthly gains.