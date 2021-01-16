Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Jan. 30, Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas, Abbeville Opera House. With Austin Irby and Jacob Eder. VIP ticket holders experience available. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Note: this is a change from the previously announced date for this show. See the City of Abbeville’s Facebook Page for more information.
Postponed, new date to be announced. 8 p.m., Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother’s Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 6, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Interstellar Echoes, Pink Floyd Tribute Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
8 p.m., Feb. 9, Newberry Opera House: Gaelic Storm, the steerage band from the movie, “Titanic”. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 12, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Whitney, Diana, Aretha and more. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 13, Newberry Opera House: Peabo Bryson: The Voice of Love, an S.C. native and Grammy winner. Tickets: $180. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Feb. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Ropin’ the Wind, Garth Brooks tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., Feb. 14, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz: Cupid Swings. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House: Sawyer Brown, country music. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 20. at Abbeville Civic Center, tissue paper painting workshop, sponsored by Abbeville Artist Guild, taught by Alice Lewis. Space is limited. Register by Feb. 8 at: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com or call 864-366-5881. Cost is $35 for non-guild members and includes materials. For guild members who have paid 2021 dues, there is no charge. Bring a lunch. Project funded in part by South Carolina Arts Commission.
7:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Abbeville Opera House: The Breakfast Club, 80s tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Feb. 20, Newberry Opera House: music by Blue Dogs. Tickets: $35. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Feb. 23, Newberry Opera House: Newberry College Honors Recital. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.