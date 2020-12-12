6-9:30 p.m. Through Dec. 31, Drive-through only Christmas lights on for viewing: at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood. Visit: www.conniemaxwell.com.
Today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas Market arts and crafts at Uptown Market in Greenwood.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., today, Uptown Greenwood Cookie Crawl. Pick up treat boxes and Cookie Crawl maps: Arts Center | 120 Main St. Visit Cookie Stops in Uptown Greenwood and fill treat boxes. Treat boxes for children only.
11 a.m. today in Abbeville: Christmas Parade, Photos with Santa, Carriage rides. City events dependent on COVID-19. Subject to change.
Today and tomorrow, Greenwood Community Theatre presents: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — An outdoor performance. Free, reserved tickets required. See signupgenius.com link on GCT’s Facebook page.
4 p.m. and 11 a.m., Sunday and Monday respectively, Newberry Opera House: The Nutcracker, presented by Dance Alive National Ballet. Tickets: $50 for longer performance Dec. 13 (students half-price) and $25 tickets (students half-price) for abbreviated show Dec. 14. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m. Saturday, Newberry Opera House: Peachtree Ragtime Society Orchestra presents Christmas at the Silent Movies. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m. Dec. 20, Newberry Opera House: A Carpenters’ Christmas. Tickets: $55. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets: $45. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 19, Newberry Opera House: Wings: Dublin Irish Dance. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Jan. 21, Newberry Opera House: La Bohème, presented by Teatro Lirico D’Europa. Tickets: $40 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets: $130. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 23, Newberry Opera House: The Del McCoury Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Newberry Opera House: The Harlem 100: Celebrating the Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. Tickets: $50 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 24, Newberry Opera House: American Spiritual Ensemble. Tickets: $100 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.