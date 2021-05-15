Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, now, through June, The Museum of Greenwood exhibit: “The Salvation Army...Did You Know?” Celebrating 100 Years of The Salvation Army in Greenwood. Free admission. Masks required. Call 864-229-7093.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through May 29, Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Spartanburg artist Baillie’s multimedia exhibit focusing on mental illness, “In the Midst of a Trauma.” Call 864-804-6501.
7 p.m. today, Abbeville Opera House: Jake Bartley and Friends: Upstate Country Showcase, with Trevor Hewitt and more. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Tonight, Newberry Opera House: Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, in the Peacock Room of Abbeville’s Belmont Inn, 2021 author conference. Topics include self-publishing with speaker and author Marjorie LaNelle. $40 registration fee (cash or check only). Reservation required. Space limited. Text 864-321-2695.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House: A Country Music Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
POSTPONED: Newberry Opera House: The Wailers, reggae music and renditions of the late Bob Marley’s greatest hits. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Friday, Newberry Opera House: Ricky Skaggs and$ Kentucky Thunder. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Paddle Fest at Blue Hole Recreation Area in Calhoun Falls, in cooperation with Lake Russell Recreation and Tourism Coalition. Free admission. Outdoor games, kayak races, live music by Hank Hatchell. Concessions available. Contact: Elaine Barrett: 864-378-1910.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House: Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison Celebration. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Abby the Spoon Lady and the Tater Boys Storytellers are coming back, by popular demand. Their last AOH show sold out. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
3 p.m., Sunday, Newberry Opera House: The Lincoln Trio, Grammy-nominated classical musicians. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 24, Newberry Opera House: Puccini’s La Bohème, opera. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
May 26-29, Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival. Food, crafts, amusement rides, live music and more. Visit: catfishfeastival.org.
June 3, Newberry Opera House: Robert Earl Keen. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., June 4, Newberry Opera House: John Anderson, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Tickets: $135. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
June 5, Newberry Opera House: Rick Alviti — Elvis Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., June 5, Abbeville Opera House: music by John King. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., June 11, Abbeville Opera House: comedy by Donnie Baker. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
June 11 through 13, main weekend of SC Festival of Flowers in Greenwood. Enjoy a 5k run/walk, bike tour, wine walk/topiary display, home and garden show, arts/crafts, Kidfest, photography and more. Visit: scFestivalofFlowers.org.
7:30 p.m., June 26, Abbeville Opera House: Kip Winger. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 26 in Ninety Six, SC Festival of Stars. Enjoy food, crafts, a patriotic parade of colors, photo contest and a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
July 8 through 10, SC Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise, 20th anniversary celebration in Uptown Greenwood. More than 90 competition barbecue cook teams in this premiere KCBS event and dozens of live music performers.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 12-16, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut STEAM Camp. Register at newberryoperahouse.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23, Newberry Opera House: Astronaut Academy. Register at newberryoperahouse.com.
July 30, Newberry Opera House: Corsets and Cravats Fashion Show. 803-276-6264.
8 p.m. July 31, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 7, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sept. 23, Newberry Opera House: Tony Orlando. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Sept. 24, Abbeville Opera House: The Malpass Brothers. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 26, Newberry Opera House: Raleigh Ringers. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Oct. 2, Abbeville Opera House: The Swingin’ Medallions. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Abbeville Opera House: Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 30, Newberry Opera House: Peachtree Ragtime Society Orchestra. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 2, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Clay Page with Parker Ford. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 9, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11, Newberry Opera House: Harlem 100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Iron Horse Bluegrass Winter Spectacular. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 30, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
2022
Feb. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
New Dates Coming Soon at Newberry Opera House: for Mother’s Finest; Gaelic Storm; Balsam Range and Peabo Bryson. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.