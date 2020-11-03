United Community Bank announced its Upstate branches will be providing Christmas gifts to local children through its annual Angel Tree program.
Participating branches will place Christmas trees in their lobbies with “Be an Angel” tags displaying information for deserving children. United has partnered with a number of social service agencies and humanitarian organizations across the Upstate to carry out the initiative.
“We love supporting the Angel Tree program every year at our Upstate branches,” said Michelle Seaver, president of Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties for United Community Bank. “We hope this is an opportunity for our bankers and our customers to come together for good to serve those in need in our community.”
To “Be an Angel” with United Community Bank, visit any local branch and select an Angel tag. Because of COVID-19, the program is accepting only gift cards and monetary donations this year. Foster parents will shop for each individual child. All gift cards should be returned to the United Community Bank lobby no later than Nov. 30. All gifts are given anonymously and delivered in time for Christmas.
Participating Laurens County locations:
- 101 W. Main St., Laurens
- 501 Church St., Laurens
Participating Greenwood County locations:
- 701 Montague Ave., Greenwood
- 207 Cambridge St. North, Ninety Six