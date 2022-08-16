Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?
Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. That’s when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took.
“I said, ‘that’s my dog,’” Bohnert recalled Monday.
Making Abby’s tale even more amazing is the fact that she’s just weeks shy of turning 14. Yet somehow, she managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, apparently much or all of it in a barren, pitch-dark, 58-degree cave.
Abby and Bohnert’s other dog, Summer, do everything together, including misbehave.
On June 9, the pair ran away from home, Bohnert recalled. It had happened before, and in the rural area near Perryville in eastern Missouri, it was generally no big deal.
When Bohnert awoke the next morning, Summer was back but Abby was not.
Bohnert posted about his missing dog on Facebook, reached out to neighbors and contacted police, but no one had seen Abby.
On Aug. 6, Gerry Keene and five other adults, along with five children, had just entered the Berome Moore Cave, planning a day of exploring. One of the kids ran ahead of the group and yelled back to his dad, “There’s a dog in here.”
“Their dad was like, no there’s not,” Keene said.
“She was just lying there curled up in a ball,” Keene recalled. “She lifted her head and looked at us but she didn’t respond to verbal commands. She looked like she was pretty close to being done.”
They knew Abby couldn’t make the estimated 500-foot walk back to the entrance
Getting Abby out was tricky given her fragility.
Soon after initially finding Abby, Keene briefly went to a few homes nearby to see if anyone was missing a dog. One neighbor reached out to Bohnert, who lives close enough to the cave site that he can see it from his home.
He went there assuming it couldn’t be Abby — how could a 13-year-old dog have survived such an ordeal?
To his amazement, she did, and roughly an hour-and-a-half after the rescue began, she was out. One of the rescuers gave Abby a bite of beef.