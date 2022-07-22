Man gets prison
for killing grandmother
FARMINGTON, Minn. — A Farmington man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother because he was annoyed with her for blowing her nose.
KSTP-TV reported that 42-year-old Timothy Steele was sentenced to 366 months in prison on Friday in connection with the death of 84-year-old Agnes Wagner-Steele in October 2015.
According to the criminal complaint, Steele told investigators he was upset with his grandmother because she caused a hole in one of his jacket and was blowing her nose at dinner.
Plane crashes near lifeguard competition
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach.
Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around 1:30 p.m. when she heard the sound of the aircraft slamming into the water. She turned to the tent where the teens were waiting for the next event to begin as part of the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.
“I heard a thump and then I looked at the tent and I see all the kids turning and running,” she said.
Like well-trained lifesavers, they ran towards the crash. Professional lifeguards were also in the water, paddling out to the single-engine Piper Cub that floated on its wings.
Trooper hit loose horse with patrol vehicle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinning it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized, authorities said Friday.
Cpl. Michael Perillo was suspended without pay after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division, officials announced. His bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment Friday on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.
Hot dog stand worker fatally shot at window
CHICAGO — A worker was fatally shot Friday while staffing a restaurant’s service window, Chicago police said.
He was working at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the West Side when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m., police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Officials look into death at theme park
BRANSON, Mo. — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said.
The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
The person was declared dead with blunt force trauma on Thursday, the Springfield News-Leader reported. No one else at the park was injured.
Office closing due
to staff COVID cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Vital Registration Office will be closed for sanitation Monday through Wednesday after staff tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
The Vital Registration Office is the state’s official repository of birth, death, marriage, and divorce records.
The state plans to reopen the Charleston office on Thursday, a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson said in a news release.
Meanwhile, residents can go to their county clerk’s office to access certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates, state officials said. Records can also be requested by mail or online.