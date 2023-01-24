WASHINGTON — The gun, the gun, the gun, the gun. The common factor, always, is the gun.

There is one way the mass shooting Saturday in Monterey Park, Calif., could have been prevented — one way that all mass shootings and individual shootings and gun suicides can be prevented: Keep deadly firearms out of the hands of those who would use them to kill.

