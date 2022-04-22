Child dies after
drinking whiskey
BATON ROUGE, La. — A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Prosecutor accidentally shoots himself
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — An assistant prosecutor accidentally shot himself with his own handgun while trying to show it to a co-worker at their courthouse office in southeast Georgia, according to sheriff’s reports.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon was wounded in the right leg April 4 when the gun fired as he drew it from its holster, according to an incident report filed by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Breedon reached for his gun to show it to a co-worker interested in buying the same model, the report said. The shooting happened inside their office at the Effingham County courthouse, about 25 miles northwest of Savannah.
Police: Son’s hunger prompts bomb threat
COCOA, Fla. — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.
The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.
She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.
Hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen
TAMPA, Fla. — A crisis hotline counselor in Florida sent obscene material to a teenager who called asking for help, sheriff’s officials said.
The teen called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s 211 hotline around 9:30 p.m. on March 28. She left her contact information so an intervention specialist could return the call, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
A man called back and introduced himself as a counselor at the center named “William,” and they spoke for about an hour on a recorded line, the release said. He soon called again, from a restricted phone number, telling the girl he was checking on her, the release said.
Bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A 42-year-old bride and her 31-year-old caterer are accused of serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.
The women were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. Both women were charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana and later bonded out of jail.
Investigators said in an arrest affidavit that guests began feeling ill during the Feb. 19 event at a clubhouse in Longwood, which is near Orlando.
The report says 30 to 40 people attended the event.
Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment. The arrest report says several tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.