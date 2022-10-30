Four people die
in shooting at home
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting that left four people dead at a home in suburban Denver.
Dan Oates, Aurora’s interim police chief, said three men and one woman were killed in the attack just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Two “very young” children and a woman who is the suspect’s domestic partner were unharmed.
A restraining order had been issued earlier in the week barring the suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, from coming to the home or contacting his domestic partner, who lived there.
Two people found dead after mobile home fire
DEWEY, Ariz. — Two people have been found dead after a mobile home fire in the north-central town of Dewey, according to authorities.
Central Arizona Fire officials said the home in the Village of Lynx Creek was fully involved in flames when the first engine arrived on the scene Saturday.
The fire was quickly knocked down and the bodies were found later.
Police: Gun found
in river after shooting
PITTSBURGH — Authorities say they have recovered a gun believed to have been thrown off a bridge by a suspect after a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a river rescue team working off the McKees Rocks Bridge on Sunday morning was able to locate a firearm matching the description of the firearm used in Friday’s shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church.
Officials said the weapon found had a bullet in the chamber and had been reported stolen in Shaler Township.
Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the noontime gunfire Friday outside the church.
Parking lot shootout leaves 1 dead, 8 hurt
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A shootout in Florida’s capital city in which “dozens and dozens of shots were fired” left one dead and eight wounded, and police shot one of three suspects who were later detained, authorities said.
Tallahassee police officers responding to reports of the shootout in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant Saturday night saw a man fire into a crowd and then run toward a fast-food restaurant. They followed him and eventually shot him at least three times, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said at a Sunday morning news conference. The suspect was not seriously wounded and was taken into custody, Revell said.
Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.
2 killed in crash
of small plane at farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said.
Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.
“The parking lot for the hayride was filled,” Chief David Lewis of the township’s police department said. “The hayride was just loading up and this was filled with cars here but none were hit.”