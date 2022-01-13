Fa La La La La! Boynton gets her own imprint
NEW YORK — Sandra Boynton’s prolific career as an author, cartoonist and songwriter has reached the point where a publisher has formed an imprint dedicated solely to her books.
On Thursday, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced the launch of Boynton Bookworks, which will be home to her dozens of previous works, including such favorites as “Pajama Time!” and “The Barnyard Dance!” New releases, starting this fall, include the board books “Pookie’s Thanksgiving” and “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” and a deluxe picture book edition of “Hippos Go Berserk!” first published in 1977.
“My own imprint! It’s not only astounding, it’s completely unexpected,” Boynton said in a statement. “What an honor — and what a gift. I really haven’t been able to process it at all.”
Boynton’s books have sold millions of copies and her songs have been performed by Brian Wilson, Patti LuPone and Meryl Streep among others.
‘60 Minutes’ spinoff
is shuttered
NEW YORK — The Paramount+ streaming service said Thursday that it is shutting down its spinoff version of “60 Minutes” less than a year after its launch.
While the newsmagazine continues to be one of the most popular shows on television, it’s 0-for-2 in attempts to expand into different platforms.
Paramount+ offered no immediate reason for the shutdown. “60 Minutes+,” which sought to expose the brand to a younger and more diverse audience, produced some 30 episodes since its debut on March 4, 2021.
Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize
LOS ANGELES — Lionel Richie will be honored all night long for his musical achievements.
The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C., on March 9. PBS stations will air the concert on May 17.
“This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” Richie said in a statement. “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”
Film armorer blames supplier in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — A new lawsuit accused an ammunition supplier Wednesday of creating dangerous conditions on a movie set where a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer, by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.
The lawsuit was filed in New Mexico state district court by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who oversaw firearms, ammunition and related training on the set of “Rust” along with two colleagues.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on Oct. 21 from a gunshot wound during a “Rust” rehearsal at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in northern New Mexico.
The lawsuit from Gutierrez Reed places blame on ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop for introducing live rounds to the set where only blanks and dummies were supposed to be present.