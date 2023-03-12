thegrid Mar 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.BASEBALL6 a.m.FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, TokyoNoonFS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, Pool D, Miami3 p.m.FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Great Britain, Pool C, Phoenix7 p.m.FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami10 p.m.FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Canada vs. U.S., Pool C, PhoenixCOLLEGE SOFTBALL7 p.m.SECN — LSU at South CarolinaMLB4 a.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ari. (Taped)6 a.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)1 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.4 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ari.7 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) at Tampa Bay (Taped)10 p.m.MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped)1 a.m. (Monday)MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)4 a.m. (Monday)MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)6 a.m. (Monday)MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped)NBA7:45 p.m.ESPN — Memphis at Dallas10:05 p.m.ESPN — Phoenix at Golden StateNHL7:30 p.m.NHLN — Colorado at MontrealTENNIS1 p.m.TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Tennis Music E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander