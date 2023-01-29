thegrid Jan 29, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsCOLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)7 p.m.CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at ColgateESPN — Virginia at SyracuseESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.9 p.m.ESPN — Baylor at TexasESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas TechESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U.COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)6 p.m.BTN — Penn St. at Maryland7 p.m.ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSUSECN — Florida at AuburnCOLLEGE GOLF4:30 p.m.GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)8 p.m.BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.NBA BASKETBALL7:30 p.m.NBATV — LA Lakers at Brooklyn10 p.m.NBATV — Atlanta at PortlandNHL HOCKEY8 p.m.NHLN — St. Louis at WinnipegTENNIS6 a.m.TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds2 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennis Sports Basketball Ice Hockey E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention GLEAMNS receives funding from GCCF Boys & Girls Club display at the library Colonial Dames had elections for 2023-25 officers Historical Society honors local properties Brown receives DAR Good Citizen Award