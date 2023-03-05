The Grid Mar 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m.CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington7 p.m.ESPN — Southern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., Semifinal, Indianapolis8:30 p.m.CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington9 p.m.ESPN — West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas9:30 p.m.ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee, Semifinal, Indianapolis11:30 p.m.ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las VegasWOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m.ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.7 p.m.FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS5:30 p.m.ESPNU — Oklahoma at MichiganNBA7:30 p.m.NBATV — Atlanta at Miami10 p.m.NBATV — New Orleans at SacramentoMEN’S SOCCER3 p.m.USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Job Market Basketball Soccer (us) E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood man gets 23-year sentence in death of 18-month-old Father of firsts: Man's life is a walk through Black history in Greenwood PTC Foundation lacing up sneakers for ‘Spring Forward 5K’ Pi Day Lecture at the Arts Center of Greenwood EAA and AMA sponsors Build and Fly project Georgia Scott turns 100 March is Reading Month Miss Emerald Pageant winners announced Barnes and Meyer accept oath of membership Lander hosts SCPSA Conference