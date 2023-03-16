The Greenwood girls soccer team earned a 4-1 win over Pickens thanks in part to a hat trick from Sudie Clem Tuesday night. Margaret Stevens also scored a goal in the region win.
The Eagles are scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against Wren.
GHS boys soccer earns region winThe Greenwood boys soccer team bounced back Tuesday night with a 6-1 win against Pickens. Fernando Castillo and Gabe Adams led the Eagles in goals with two each.
Omar Ramos and Liam Tompkins also scored in the win. Greenwood will return to the pitch at J.W. Babb Stadium Thursday against North Augusta.
Greenwood softball shuts out BereaThe Greenwood softball team picked up a 10-0 win Tuesday night over Berea. Aubrey Holland led the Eagles in the circle, allowing just one hit all night. Greenwood’s performance was highlighted by a four-run fourth inning.
The Eagles are scheduled to take the field again Friday against Easley.
Abbeville softball runs past B-LIt took just four innings for the Abbeville softball team to down Batesburg-Leesville 18-1 on Tuesday.
The win was highlighted by a three-hit performance by Michaela Harrison and a three RBI night by Cati Brown.
Dixie softball downs Calhoun FallsThe Dixie softball team put up six runs in the first inning and followed it with a 13-run second inning to down Calhoun Falls.
Ashton Crocker dominated at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Matilyn Cox and Addie Smith added three RBIs apiece
AHS baseball falls to Mid-CarolinaAn 11-run second inning cost the Abbeville baseball team on Tuesday, as it fell to Mid-Carolina 15-2. Thomas Booth and Ben Overholt drove in the two Panther runs.
Lander falls to No. 1 N. GreenvilleThe Lander baseball team fell behind early to No. 1 North Greenville on the road, as the Bearcats fell 19-7 to the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Lander drops to 7-16 overall while North Greenville advances to 21-2 overall. Dalton Stroud led the way with three hits against the Crusaders and had the only extra-base hit for the Bearcats. Three Bearcats were tied for the lead in RBI with one.
Fleet use 13 blocks to down Emmanuel The Erskine College men’s volleyball team (11-8, 6-2 CC) defeated Emmanuel College (6-13, 1-6 CC) in straight sets at the Shaw Athletic Center on Tuesday night.
Erskine totaled 13 blocks as a team and were led by 14 kills from Jason Sall as the Fleet made it five conference wins in a row.
Fleet earn split against Georgia CollegeThe Erskine College softball team (10-5) split a doubleheader Tuesday against Georgia College (18-8, 5-4 PBC).
The Fleet won Game 1, 2-1, behind a pair RBIs from Kyndall Chandler and a complete game from Kaley Ingle before the Bobcats won Game 2, 15-2.
Fleet rally against LimestoneThe Erskine College baseball team (14-9, 4-7 CC) defeated Limestone University (8-14, 3-6 SAC) 11-8 Tuesday afternoon.
After falling behind, 5-0 in the first inning, the Fleet rallied back behind four hits from Dale Francis, Jr.
