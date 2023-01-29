0130 wire erskine
Jalen Canada scored 18 points for the Fleet, but Erskine fell to Barton College.

Canada scores high, but Fleet fall to Barton

WILSON, N.C. — The Erskine College men’s basketball team (0-22, 0-14 CC) was defeated by Barton College (12-8, 10-3 CC) by a score of 70-55 at Wilson Gymnasium on Saturday.

