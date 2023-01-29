Canada scores high, but Fleet fall to Barton
WILSON, N.C. — The Erskine College men’s basketball team (0-22, 0-14 CC) was defeated by Barton College (12-8, 10-3 CC) by a score of 70-55 at Wilson Gymnasium on Saturday.
Jalen Canada scored 18 points and Jaylen Prioleau had 11 rebounds. Prioleau also tied with Kingston Johnson with three assists. Tavis Bridges had two blocks and Jalen Robinson had three steals.
Erskine returns home to take on Belmont Abbey College (13-8, 9-4 CC) Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Cook scores 24
in road loss at Barton
WILSON, N.C. — The Erskine College women’s basketball team was defeated by Barton College by a score of 67-49 at Wilson Gymnasium on Saturday.
Anzya Cook scored 24 points, while Albany Wilson earned six rebounds. Cook also had three assists while Janelle Carter and Amaya Richardson each had two steals.
Erskine returns home to begin a three-game home stretch against Belmont Abbey College (16-3, 13-0 CC) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Fleet fall to San Diego and Grand Canyon
PHOENIX — The Erskine College men’s volleyball team (2-4) lost a pair of matches this weekend against top tier competition as the Fleet took on Grand Canyon University (5-0) on Friday and UC San Diego (4-5) on Saturday.
The Fleets’ Kacper Rybarczyk earned 11 kills and two aces at Grand Canyon. John Fuller had two blocks, Francisco Pomar had 24 assists and Tristan Gaddy and Rybarczyk both had four digs.
Against UC San Diego, Rybarczyk earned 10 kills; Wiktor Ankurowski and Fuller had one ace each. Fuller and Jason Sall each had two blocks, Pomar had 18 assists and Pomar and Alex Ruiz both had four digs.
The Fleet go on the road to take on Alderson Broaddus University (2-3, 0-1 IVA) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Surge not enough as Saints down Bearcats
After having their four-game win streak snapped on Wednesday at Georgia College, the Lander Women’s Basketball team suffered another setback on Saturday as they fell to Flagler 61-55.
Lander would fight back from down 11 to cut the lead to one late in the fourth but couldn’t find the clutch basket to give them the lead.
The loss drops Lander to 7-12 on the year and 4-6 in PBC play while Flagler improved to 5-15 and 2-8 in PBC play.
Lander hits the road for a final midweek road game as they face Young Harris on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Blue Hose suffers
setback to Winthrop
CLINTON — The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost to the Winthrop Eagles 76-58 at the Templeton Center on Saturday.
Terrell Ard Jr. and Marquis Barnett scored 15 points each.
Ard scored Presbyterian’s first five points in the first half. For the first eight minutes of the game, the Blue Hose would take a lead and Winthrop would tie the score several times. At the 12-minute mark, Winthrop would take the lead and the Blue Hose would tie the score on several occasions.
The Blue Hose conclude a two-game homestand against Radford at the Templeton Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Presbyterian women drop road game
ROCK HILL — Freshman Aubrie Kierscht led the offense with 16 points as she connected on four threes, but the Presbyterian College women’s basketball team suffered a 59-51 defeat on Saturday to Winthrop at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Nuria Cunill added a team-high seven rebounds and nine points off the bench. Christina Kline led the Blue Hose with four assists
The Blue Hose stay on the road on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip against Radford from the Dedmon Center in Radford, Va.
Scoring not enough
to save Lander
After a last-minute jumper from Chandler Lindsey to force overtime after the Bearcats trailed by 10 at the half, the Lander men’s basketball team would fall to the Flagler Saints 97-86 in overtime at Horne Arena Saturday.
Lander drops to 15-5 overall and 7-3 in the PBC while Flagler moves to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in the PBC.
Noah Dunn led all scorers with 38 points after hitting eight 3-pointers against the Saints.
Jared Sherfield and Tommy Moore joined Dunn in double-figure scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Lander heads to Young Harris for its next contest as it battles the Mountain Lions Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. start.
Men’s Basketball escapes with narrow win over UVA Wise
ANDERSON – Using an early second-half run, the Anderson men’s basketball team overcame a five-point deficit, then survived erratic free throw shooting down the stretch to open a two-game South Atlantic Conference homestand with an 84-82 win over UVA Wise, Saturday at the Abney Athletic Center.
Anderson improved to 7-13 overall and 4-6 in league action with its second straight win and its third win in four outings, while UVA Wise fell to 12-8 and 5-6 with its first loss in four decisions.
The Trojans will close out their two-game SAC homestand on Wednesday by welcoming Newberry. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.