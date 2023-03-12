Lander splits
matches with Lions
The Lander baseball team split a doubleheader with the Emmanuel College Lions on Saturday. Lander fell 9-6 in the first game while winning the second 15-3.
Lander was led by Oliver Zohn, Will McClellan and Tyler Prell in hits with two each. McClellan was the leader in RBI with three.
The Bearcats found themselves down 5-0 before scoring their first run in the bottom of the second. Gary Garrett would send a single through the right side to score Prell.
In the second game, Lander’s Dalton Stroud, Chris Manriquez and Matthew Burgess led the Bearcats with three hits each. Burgess led the way in RBI with three.
Lander wrestling gets second at nationals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The No. 2 Lander wrestling team finished as the National Runners-Up at the 2023 NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships.
The Bearcats finished with 78 points while Central Oklahoma took first place with 121 points. St. Cloud State finished third with 64.5 points.
Lander saw six wrestlers place in the top eight, with four finishing in the top five of their respective weight class.
Lander Bearcats fall
to Columbus twice
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State defeated Lander 11-3 Friday in the opening game of a Peach Belt Conference softball series.
The Cougars scored three runs in the first two innings to take a 3-0 lead. Saje Jones, Abbie Behe, and Logan Coward singled to lead off the inning in the top of the fourth.
In game two, Rylee Omahen reached on an error to lead off the game, and Saje Jones walked to put runners on first and second. Logan Coward drew a one-out walk, and then Barbara Cooke doubled down the left field line to clear the bases and give Lander a 3-0 lead.
The Cougars then scored eight unanswered runs to take an 8-3 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Blue Hose tame
Emmanuel Lions 4-3
CLINTON — The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-8) defeated the Emmanuel College Lions (3-7), 4-3, at the Templeton Tennis Courts on Saturday.
Presbyterian posted wins at number one and three doubles to capture the doubles point for the 11th time this season. At number three doubles, Presbyterian’s Teo Cariov and David Mamalat recorded a 6-2 win. Then, Emmanuel evened the doubles matches at one win apiece with a win at number two doubles.
The two teams split the singles matches. At number six singles, Presbyterian’s Pedro Cardoso increased PC’s lead to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-3 win at number six singles. Emmanuel cut the Blue Hose lead in half with a win at number four singles.les to close out the match.
Blue Hose beat Queens in softball doubleheader
CLINTON — The Presbyterian College softball squad atoned for a shutout loss at the hands of Queens six days ago by handing the Royals their own medicine in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader (3-0), finishing off the sweep in the second act by a 5-3 margin.
Game 1 starter Morgan Hess helped the Blue Hose wrangle in their seventh victory as the other side failed to account for a run.
Jumping to 14-3 in their own backyard, the Blue Hose gets set for a five-game road swing grabbing their confidence back by layering 18 hits throughout the DH.
Furman sweeps Charleston Southern
GREENVILLE — Sophomore Emme Buzhardt tossed a complete game and junior Sierra Tufts fired a one-hit, shutout in the nightcap to lead Furman to a doubleheader sweep of Charleston Southern, 6-2, 7-0, on Saturday at Pepsi Stadium.
In the opening game of the day, Buzhardt (2-4) bounced back from two early runs to blank the Buccaneers over the final four frames to claim her second straight victory. She allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings while fanning five CSU batters.
Furman (7-16) returns to the road when it visits Athens, Ga., to face the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
King captures Esports league championship
GREENVILLE — King secured its first Conference Carolinas esports title in the inaugural Rocket League Invitational Finals held Saturday.
The King trio of Andrew Connor Wade, Matthew Bilbruck and William Leenen picked up the Rocket League championship for King by sweeping Belmont Abbey in the best-of-five series in the championship round.