Lander drops
two games to Erskine
The Lander baseball team battled Erskine College in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Flying Fleet capturing both games from the Bearcats.
Playing as the home team in the first game of the doubleheader, the Erskine Flying Fleet struck first in the bottom of the first. With runners on first and second, a double hit to right field scored two runs for Erskine to give them an early 2-0 lead.
In the second game, Erskine would once again score first, as a single to right field scored a runner from third to give the Flying Fleet a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Bearcats return to Dolny Stadium for a three-game series against Lincoln Memorial starting Friday with the first game set for 5 p.m.
Blue Hose upended by Runnin’ Bulldogs
CLINTON — The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start as first-place Gardner-Webb tallied the 82-56 victory over the Blue Hose on Saturday in the Templeton Center for the visitors’ 12th consecutive league win.
Fifth-Year senior Bryanna Brady led the Blue Hose with 20 points as freshman Aubrie Kierscht added 17 points.
Gardner-Webb opened the game fast with the game’s first six points before Kierscht connected on a jumper to get PC on the board. The two teams traded quick bursts, with the Runnin’ Bulldogs maintaining an 11-6 lead with 4:21 to play in the opening frame.
The Blue Hose continue this home swing on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. start against Longwood from the Templeton Center on ESPN+.
Wofford holds off
Furman 69-66
GREENVILLE — Jackie Carman and Rachael Rose scored 22 points apiece to help Wofford hold off Furman, 69-66, in Southern Conference women’s basketball action Saturday in Greenville.
Carman connected on 9-of-21 shots, including a 25-foot 3-pointer — her only trey of the game — with 2:01 remaining to give Wofford a 68-62 lead that proved to be the game winning points.
Furman had a chance to tie it, but Jaelyn Acker’s 3-point try with five seconds remaining rimmed out and time expired.
The Paladins will look to halt their five-game losing skid on Wednesday when they host to Western Carolina at Timmons Arena at 7 p.m.
Bearcats fall
to Pacers 62-61
AIKEN — The Lander Women’s Basketball Team battled back from 16 down and had a chance to win the game with the last possession but a Tanyia Gordon shot fell short as the USC Aiken Pacers came away with the 62-61 win on Saturday.
With the loss, Lander falls to 7-14 and 4-8 in PBC play while the Pacers improve to 13-9 and 7-5 in PBC play.
Cory Santoro led the way with 17 points, Quadaija Langley added 15, and Jakiyah Parker added 13 points of her own. Kayla Sanders led the team in rebounds with seven.
The Bearcats are back at home Wednesday as they welcome Augusta to Horne Arena for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Men’s lacrosse gets win at Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Lander men’s lacrosse team opened its season with a win as it took down Mount Olive 11-7 on the road Saturday.
Kyle DeCrispino led the way with six goals against the Trojans. Four players were tied with two groundballs while James Linn and Luke Zirnsak each had two caused turnovers.
The Bearcats travel Saturday to face Coker for its next match.
Presbyterian falls
to Gardner-Webb
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Presbyterian Blue Hose lost to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 56-48, on the road Saturday.
Jalen Forrest led the Blue Hose with 13 points with 10 points coming in the second half. Crosby James scored 10 points. Terrell Ard Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds in the game.
The Blue Hose conclude their two-game road swing in Farmville, VA, against the defending Big South Conference champs Longwood Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Maise and Sherifeld score 20+ for Lander
AIKEN — Navaughn Maise dropped 25 points and Jared Sherfield added 24 points to lead the Bearcats past the USC Aiken Pacers at the Convocation Center in Aiken.
It was a raucous, back-and-forth affair for much of the game with both teams trading blows for most of the game, but the Bearcats were able to start pulling away on the strength of late-game shooting by Sherfield, who finished 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from behind the arc.
The Bearcats host PBC-leading and 14th-ranked Augusta Jaguars at Finis Horne Arena on Wednesday with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Lander drops
Montevallo for split
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Lander rolled past Montevallo 7-3 in their second game of the day to earn a split for the second straight day at the Gulf Shores Invitational. Lander lost to Saint Leo 5-3 earlier in the day.
In the bottom of the first of game one, Rylee Omahen laced a one-out single and then advanced to second on a passed ball. Abbie Behe then singled to left-center to put runners on the corners.
In the top of the first of game two, Omahen singled to center and scored on a double by Behe to give Lander the lead. Later in the inning, Behe scored on a ground out by Emily Allen to make it a two-run game.