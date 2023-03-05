Lander wins final game of the series
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team finished its series with Georgia Southwestern with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Connor Droze brought home the first run with an RBI single to right field to score Jackson Hoshour while Chandler Moeller singled to left field to score Landon Dupert later in the inning.
Lander shuts out
USC Beaufort 8-0
Lander extended their winning streak to eight as they completed their second-straight conference series sweep, defeating USC Beaufort 8-0 Sunday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bearcats got back-to-back solo home runs from Barbara Cook and Emily Allen to lead off the second inning and take a 2-0 lead. Abbie Behe led off the third with a walk and a bunt single by Logan Coward, putting runners first and second.
Cook laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up, and then Behe scored on a single by Allen to make it 3-0. Allen then stole second, and the throw from the USC Beaufort catcher got away, allowing Coward to score to give Lander a four-run lead.
Lander Bearcats fall to Hurricanes 10-1
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team would fall to Georgia Southwestern in the second game of the series 10-1 at Hurricane Stadium on Saturday.
Connor Droze and Chandler Moeller led the team with a hit each while Moeller reached on a double. Dalton Stroud, Will McClellan and Droze all had stolen bases as well.
Lander drops to 5-12 overall and 3-5 in the PBC while GSW advances to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the PBC.
Bearcats roll
by Sandsharks twice
Lander outscored USC Beaufort 21-4 in a doubleheader sweep Saturday to clinch the series. The Bearcats won game one 12-4 and game two 9-0 behind a no-hitter by Bailey Pattison.
In Game 1, the Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Barbara Cook. In the bottom of the third, Rylee Omahen and Sage Jones each singled with one out.
In Game 2, Saje Jones singled up the middle at the bottom of the first and stole second base. She then scored on a single by Abbie Behe to make it 1-0, and an RBI single by Barbara Cook scored Behe to make it a two-run game.
Erskine splits baseball twinbill with FMU
DUE WEST — Francis Marion University split its Conference Carolinas baseball doubleheader with Erskine College on Saturday as the Patriots claimed game-one 13-5, but fell 21-2 in the second contest.
Rght fielder Will Hardee led the way as he went 4-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs. Junior designated hitter Alex Elliott was 2-for-3 with four driven in, senior second baseman Naphis Llanos was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs, and junior center fielder Zack Summerville went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
In the opener, the top four batters in the Patriot line-up combined to go 11-of-15 with eight runs scored, and 12 runs batted in.
Chavez is runner-up as Blue Hose end season
BOONE, N.C. — 125-pounder Dominic Chavez embarked on a quest for Presbyterian College men’s wrestling history on Friday at the 2023 Southern Conference Championships event, completing that mission of becoming the first grappler in the four-year existence of the program to reach the final two in the league’s postseason bracket.
While he wasn’t able to get by his title-match counterpart, Chavez was partially responsible for eight Blue Hose wins in what turned into the semester’s final event.
The highest-seeded PC participant at the tournament – gaining the #2 slot as a junior behind a 5-1 mark against SoCon foes through the regular season — the Texan came up just shy of a berth in the NCAA Championships that would have been cashed in with a W, instead coming up on the short end of a respectable 6-3 decision to top-seeded Caleb Smith of Appalachian State.
No. 23 South Carolina downs Clemson 7-1
COLUMBIA — No. 23 South Carolina hit three home runs in the first four innings in its 7-1 victory over Clemson at Founders Park on Sunday. The Gamecocks, who won the series 2-1, improved to 11-1, while the Tigers dropped to 5-6.
After the Gamecocks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Riley Bertram laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the second inning to tie the score. South Carolina regained the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Gavin Casas’ leadoff home run.
Casas lined a two-run homer, his second of the game, in the fourth inning, then Talmadge LeCroy followed with a solo homer to up the Gamecock lead to 5-1. Caleb Denny’s double in the fifth inning added a run, then the Gamecocks scored a run in the eighth inning on LeCroy’s single.
Sunday pitcher’s duel tilts to Queens
CLINTON — The Presbyterian College softball team found themselves in another battle of one-upmanship in the circle in Clinton, unable to overcome a recent offensive funk in a 5-0 loss to Queens on Sunday.
Despite a nearly-even balance in the hits department, PC couldn’t bring any of its seven base-runners home in the defensive grinder, hampering an otherwise superb effort from ace Jenna Greene.
Blue Hose drops close encounter with Xavier
CLINTON — Enjoying home-field advantage for the second time in less than a week against a never-before-seen opponent, the Presbyterian College lacrosse team put up a valiant effort versus Xavier on Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium before succumbing to a 7-5 second-half scoring difference that translated to a 14-11 final result in the Musketeers’ favor.
Although the 2023 campaign is still trudging through its early stages — just four games in for the Blue Hose — head coach Eric Clakeley’s unit popped off when in attack mode against their Ohio visitors, leading to a season-best 36 shot attempts (six higher than the Delaware State victory), 23 of which landed on-target. PC poured in 10 free-position strikes in the seesaw meeting, reaching eight looks at the net in the 2nd and 4th periods.
Furman turns up heat on Mercer, 73-58
Asheville, N.C. – Sophomore JP Pegues scored a game-high 22 points as Furman surged past Mercer, 73-58, on Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville to notch its school-record tying 25th victory and punch its ticket to the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship semifinals.
The Paladins trailed 34-29 in the opening moments of the second half when they went to a full-court press that ignited a 32-6 run and forced the Bears into nine turnovers in the first nine minutes of the half. Pegues attacked the rim and finished a three-point play at the foul line before Jalen Slawson stripped the ball from Luis Hurtado and threw down a breakaway dunk to start the run.