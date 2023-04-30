Bearcats’ offense helps in PBC Championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lander offense exploded for 18 runs in two games Saturday as the Bearcat split two games in the PBC Championship. Lander lost to top-seed Columbus State 10-9 in the day’s first game and got a walk-off 9-8 win over Young Harris to stay alive.
In the first game, the Cougars jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Bearcats answered with three runs in the top of the third to make it a one-run game.
In game two, trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first, Saje Jone led off with a single, and Behe drew a one-out walk. Barbara Cook hit a home run to center to put Lander up 3-1.
Lander Bearcats fall to Flagler in title game
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander Women’s Lacrosse team found themselves in a one-goal game several times in the second half but couldn’t get closer than that as the tenth-ranked Flagler Saints came away for a 16-12 victory in the Gulf South Conference Title game on Sunday.
The Bearcats conclude their season at 11-7. Meanwhile, Flagler wins their first GSC title, improving to 17-1 and almost assuredly securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament where they were ranked third in the latest poll.
McClellan, Martino hit home runs for Lander
AIKEN — The Lander baseball team collected its seventh straight win as it battled to a 10-6 victory over rival USC Aiken to claim the series in the process on Saturday.
Lander moves to 25-24 overall and 17-12 in the PBC while USC Aiken drops to 29-20 and 19-10 in the PBC.
Lander saw five players with two hits while four players had one hit. Oliver Zohn, Will McClellan, Lucas Martino, Ethan Wilder and Matthew Burgess all had two hits.
Fleet Feet earn seventh and ninth in track meet
MYRTLE BEACH — The Erskine Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams competed in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Championships, held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The men finished in 7th place as a team and the women finished in 9th place.
Joey Tindale (1500m), Shaun Jones (400m hurdles), and Angel Galan (3000m steeplechase) medaled for the men, while Leah Dotson and Tyleah Moorer medaled in the triple jump for the women’s team.
Fleet fall to Emmanuel in elimination game
DUNCAN — The Erskine College softball team was defeated by No. 4 Seed Emmanuel College by a score of 8-0 in an elimination game in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament at Tyger River Park on Saturday.
Erskine had to turn around and begin Day 2 of the Conference Carolinas Tournament just 14 hours after their opening day came to a conclusion on Friday and starting pitcher Payton Cox was able to hold the Lions off the scoreboard through the first two frames.
Fleet baseball splits doubleheader
DUE WEST — The Erskine College baseball team (29-19, 14-13 CC) split a doubleheader against Emmanuel College (25-23, 13-15 CC) to conclude the regular season at Grier Field on Saturday.
Erskine won game 1 by a score of 7-4, but lost a narrow 3-2 game in the back half of the doubleheader. Erskine turns its attention to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament, held at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, N.C. next week. The Fleet will be the No. 7 seed.
Records broken as PC softball splits with G-W
CLINTON — Presbyterian College’s softball squad shared one win each against Gardner-Webb in the last Big South Conference set of 2023 to occur from home.
First-baseman Kendall Owens was responsible for a 4-3 walk-off win that got the day started before the Runnin’ Bulldogs fired back with a 5-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday.
Jenna Greene now holds the distinction as the all-time Blue Hose leader in career victories (49). Morgan Hess has earned the team’s highest HR count, clearing the fence 29 times with her 13th this year.
Valiant effort falls just short in PC’s Lacrosse’s closer with Furman
CLINTON – Taking their final four quarters of what turned into the most profitable win percentage over a single season in the history of the program, the Presbyterian College lacrosse team couldn’t quite end the campaign with a win despite a strong showing opposite a quality Furman lineup, dropping a 16-11 decision to the Paladins at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
By virtue of the defeat, Presbyterian has been eliminated from Big South Tournament contention at 3-6 in league encounters. Only the league’s top four schools advance to the postseason next weekend, whereas the Blue Hose entered the day in a three-way tie for the number five slot.
Spartans slip by Blue Hose in 10 innings
SPARTANBURG – USC Upstate used a two-run homer in the 10th inning to push past the Presbyterian College baseball team on Saturday by the score of 9-7 at Cleveland S. Harley Park in Spartanburg.
Jack Gorman and Joel Dragoo each homered as part of a four-run fifth in the defeat.
Furman’s Miller signs with Tampa Bay Bucs
GREENVILLE — Furman All-America tight end Ryan Miller announced Sunday that he has signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent,
Miller, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound product of Jackson, Tenn. (University School of Jackson), earned consensus All-America honors in 2022, collecting scrolls from the AFCA, Associated Press, Stats Perform, ADA FCS, and Hero Sports. He is the first three-time All-American in Furman football history.
He caught 72 passes for 762 yards and a school season record 12 touchdowns last fall in helping Furman to a 10-3 record and second round appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Paladins finished the season ranked No. 10 in polls conducted by the AFCA and Stats Perform.