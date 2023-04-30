0501 spt lander
The Lander offense exploded for 18 runs in two games Saturday as the Bearcat split two games in the PBC Championship.

Bearcats’ offense helps in PBC Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lander offense exploded for 18 runs in two games Saturday as the Bearcat split two games in the PBC Championship. Lander lost to top-seed Columbus State 10-9 in the day’s first game and got a walk-off 9-8 win over Young Harris to stay alive.

