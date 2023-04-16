Bearcats shut out
Hurricanes 8-0
Lander scored a run in five out of their six at-bats to take an 8-0 victory over Georgia Southwestern Sunday to clinch the conference series win for the Bearcats.
After a scoreless first inning, Barbara Cook led off the second with a single, and Emily Allen blasted a home run to center field to put Lander up 2-0.
After an RBI groundout by Cook in the third, Lander got RBI singles from Logan Coward and Shannon Antonini to give the Bearcats a 5-0 lead after three innings. Lander added a single run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to end the game 8-0.
Lander falls 7-4 in series finale at Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander baseball team fell in the final game of its series with the Flagler Saints 7-4 on Sunday.
Tyler Prell led the Bearcats with two hits on the day while a two-run home run gave Lucas Martino the lead in RBI against Flagler.
Lander drops to 18-24 overall and 12-12 in the PBC while Flagler moves to 13-27 overall and 9-15 in the PBC.
Flagler did most of its damage in the third inning with six runs coming around to score for the Saints.
Lander would tack on two runs in the fifth inning.
Lander men’s lacrosse gets 13-8 win at Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander men’s lacrosse team earned a share of the PBC Regular Season Title and the No. 1 seed in the PBC Tournament with a 13-8 victory at Flagler on Saturday.
Lander moves to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the PBC while Flagler drops to 5-9 overall and 3-1 in the PBC.
Nicholas Paige made a career-high 18 saves for the Bearcats as he kept the Blue and Gold on solid ground against the PBC’s second-highest-scoring team. He also moves to 8-3 on the season.
Lander women’s
tennis gets 5-2 win
AMERICUS, Ga. — Lander collected a conference win with a 5-2 victory over Georgia Southwestern State on Saturday. This match was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the Bearcats were prepared a day early.
Maranda Adair and Emily Ineson, as well as Micaela Pallete and Becca Latty, secured 6-1 Doubles wins for the first point of Saturday.
The next point came in No. 1 Singles as Sina Albersmeier dominated in two straight sets of 6-1. Adair competed in No. 2 Singles for a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
PC splits Winthrop doubleheader
ROCK HILL — Ignited by a solo home run from Mallory Fletcher that quickly became contagious over the final three innings of the Saturday’s second affair, the Presbyterian College softball team divided one win each against Winthrop to begin their fourth Big South set of the year.
Falling by a 6-2 clip in the opener, the Blue Hose never bowed their heads and instead opted for an offensive earthquake in the DH’s second half, raining down a trio past the fence to win 7-2.
Furman earns split versus Mercer
GREENVILLE — Sophomore Emme Buzhardt hurled a shutout in a 1-0 victory in game two to help Furman split Saturday’s Southern Conference softball doubleheader versus Mercer at Pepsi Stadium. The Bears claimed a 5-1 decision in game one.
Buzhardt, who improved to 6-5 in the circle and 4-0 in SoCon play, scattered eight hits over seven innings and got several key plays from her defense to strand 11 Mercer runners on base. The Saluda native issued two walks and fanned two batters as Furman won for the seventh time in her last eight starts.
The Paladins (17-23, 7-3 SoCon) plated the only run of the contest in the bottom of the second inning when Kiley Perry opened the frame with a single and scored on fellow freshman Sylvia Burroughs’ double into the gap.
Third quarter proves difference-maker in 16-12 Lacrosse soss to High Point
CLINTON – Reaching a tied score on three separate occasions in the first half and seeming as if a lead through two frames was well on its way, the Presbyterian College lacrosse team witnessed a late 2nd-period momentum shift that stretched to an extended length post-intermission, falling to High Point on Saturday by a 16-12 margin.
After seizing an 8-6 advantage with just under two minutes to go in half #1, the Blue Hose were dealt a 10-2 Panthers run that lasted until the conference contest’s final moments (including a 4-1 discrepancy in the 3rd chapter), sending PC’s overall record to 6-7 beside a 3-2 mark in league affairs.
Playing some of their most well-rounded offense with only a few breaths left until the game’s halfway point, the home side saw their pace quicken drastically as HPU sprinted into a more aggressive mindset, allowing them to rapidly turn a two-score deficit into a two-goal advantage in just 84 seconds.