NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; public hearing; ordinance 2023-02 amending the Greenwood County zoning map, as and if Amended so that one parcel of land totaling 0.34+/- acre owned by Jerry W. Lowe Jr. in Ninety Six; and identified by G-Pin # 6895-041-224. The parcel proposed for change is presently zoned R-3 (Residential – Medium Density); the request is to change the zoning designation to NC (Neighborhood Commercial); second reading of ordinance 2023-01 authorizing and directing the Town of Ninety Six to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina Local Revenue services; to participate in one or more local revenue service programs; to execute and deliver one or more participant program supplements; and other matters relating thereto; ordinance 2023-02 amending the Greenwood County zoning map, as and if amended so that on parcel of land totaling 0.34 +/- acre owned by Jerry W. Lowe Jr. in Ninety Six and identified by G-Pin # 6895-041-224. The parcel proposed for change is presently zoned R-3 (Residential – Medium Density); the request is to change the zoning designation to NC (Neighborhood Commercial); recommendation to allocate ARPA funding for remaining library renovations; recommendation to use public works’ $10,450 received from equipment action to reimbursement general fund for purchasing a bush hog for $10,593; funding request from Tourism for $2,500 to offset 2023 rireworks display price increase; executive session: action may be taken as a result of an executive session for discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim; adjournment.
UPPER SAVANNAH WORKFORCE BOARD
TIME: 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 430 Helix Road, Greenwood, in person or via Zoom, https://bit.ly/44eyxA1
Meeting ID: 831 6494 3758
One tap mobile: +13092053325
For technical assistance, call 864-941-8050
AGENDA: Guest presentation: Where Are the Workers and What Is the State’s Strategy for Finding Them; review of enrollments and expenditures – Ann Skinner; job fair updates – Willie Matthews; expenditure and enrollment Report – Ann Skinner; approval of transfer request – Ann Skinner; startup plans for Eckerd Connects; adjournment.
WARE SHOALS ADMINSITRATION COMMITTEE MEETING
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
WHEN: 4:30 p.m.
AGENDA: Discuss night deposit procedures; adjournment.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH & COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE MEETING
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
AGENDA: Presentation from Emerge Ministries for town square rental approval; adjournment.