The Board of Trustees of Erskine College has announced the appointment of Dr. Steven C. Adamson as 18th president of the institution.
Currently provost and executive vice president at Arizona Christian University, where he has served for five years, Adamson has garnered 18 years of experience in higher education, including academic administration. He also spent more than 15 years in the corporate world and has engaged in independent consulting work.
Board of Trustees Chair Michael Whitehurst expressed gratitude to the Presidential Search Committee. “They should be commended for fine work and commitment,” he said, adding, “We thank the Lord that through His providence, He has brought Dr. Adamson to Erskine to build upon its rich heritage and lead it into the future.”
Search Committee Chair Dr. Alan Broyles cited Adamson’s “training and education across several disciplines” as well as his “vision and foresight,” and said, “We believe Steve Adamson is the man the Lord has appointed to lead Erskine toward her third century of service to the world of Christian higher education.”
Adamson believes Christian higher education has a calling distinct from secular education, going beyond imparting the knowledge needed for pursuit of a career.
“It has the additional goal of enabling students to understand the biblical foundations of such ideas as goodness, justice, truth and beauty,” he says.
At Arizona Christian University, in addition to teaching apologetics, church history and humanities, Adamson served as chief academic officer for all educational plans, programs, and operations, overseeing and managing academics, athletics, enrollment, information technology, marketing, operations and student life.
He helped negotiate acquisition of a new 68-acre campus in Glendale and directed the relocation of the campus; supported the release of a $24.9 million public bond offering; supported fundraising activities resulting in nearly $10 million in gifts and pledges in two years; led the launch of online programs; and served as accreditation and government liaison officer. While serving as interim CFO, he secured the school’s CARES Act Funds, developed the last two university budgets, and was involved in annual audits.
“We are so grateful for the five years that Dr. Adamson has spent at ACU and are thrilled that he and his wife Von have this incredible new opportunity,” Arizona Christian University President Len Munsil said. “Erskine College is getting a leader of tremendous faith in Christ, high integrity and steady, diligent and capable leadership.”
Adamson’s academic career before his work at Arizona Christian University included his role as provost of The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, where, in addition to teaching apologetics, church history, and theology, he was responsible for faculty and staff management; provided budgetary and financial supervision of day-to-day operations; and directed academics, admissions, the library, the registrar’s office and recruitment.
He has worked in a variety of corporate settings, including The Aerospace Corporation, El Segundo, Calif.; Booz Allen Hamilton, Vienna, Va.; Global One Communications, Reston, Va.; Teleglobe International, Reston, Va.; and Sprint/Nextel, Reston, Va.
Educated at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in mathematics, Adamson did doctoral work in operations research at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.; completed an M.Div. degree at Sangre de Cristo Seminary, Westcliffe, Colorado; and was awarded a Ph.D. in theology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
“I can say without hesitation that my wife Von and I consider the presidency of Erskine College to be the career opportunity of a lifetime,” Adamson said. “We both look forward to serving our Lord and Savior in this endeavor.”
Adamson succeeds Dr. Robert E. Gustafson, Erskine’s 17th president.