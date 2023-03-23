Starbucks-CEO

Incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan speaks Sept. 13 during Starbucks Investor Day 2022 in Seattle.

Starbucks’ new CEO Laxman Narasimhan says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores in an effort to stay close to its culture and customers.

Narasimhan, who took the reins as CEO earlier this week, said in a letter to Starbucks’ employees Thursday that he also expects the company’s leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.

