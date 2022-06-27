Man arrested
with rifle at pizzeria
ONTARIO, Calif. — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a southern California pizza restaurant.
Police in Ontario, Calif. said officers received a call Sunday about a man at a Little Caesars location displaying a firearm in the waistband of his pants.
Once officers arrived at the restaurant, the man went outside with stolen food and a large rifle was seen under his shirt, the statement said.
Officers used a stun gun on the man after he refused to put his hands up, and arrested him, police said.
Several hurt when bus overturns near LAX
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport.
Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including the driver of the truck, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters.
The crash occurred on Imperial Highway in suburban El Segundo, which borders the south side of LAX.
Odor aboard flight prompts evacuation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passengers were forced to evacuate an American Eagle flight which stopped on the taxiway at a North Carolina airport Monday after reports of an odor in the cabin, a spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported among the 60 passengers and four crewmembers, the spokesperson for American Airlines said.
Flight 5594 halted takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at around 9:30 a.m., the spokesperson said. Passengers were asked to leave the CRJ-900 through boarding doors onto the ramp, and buses took passengers back to the terminal, where they were expected to board another aircraft which would take them to Melbourne, Florida, according to the spokesperson.
It’s not known what may have caused the reported odor or where it originated.
Restaurant workers shot in spat over mayo
ATLANTA — A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers before shooting them.
“This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Monday.
He said a 36-year-old man believed to be the shooter was arrested Sunday after someone whom police are not identifying provided them with information.
Two people found dead
at North Carolina home
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man and woman have been found dead at a North Carolina home, while two children were found safe, according to a sheriff’s office.
The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance, WGHP reported. A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a dispatcher heard “a loud disturbance” over the phone.
After that, the phone line was open but no one was responding to the dispatcher, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies reached the home, they found a 29-year-old man dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead inside the home. Two children were found in the home unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office, which provided no additional details.
Missing girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 has been indicted on charges that she received stolen firearms, unrelated to the child’s disappearance.
Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen. She was recently indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury, WMUR-TV reported Monday.
Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.
She was arrested earlier this year on charges that she lied that Harmony Montgomery was living with her to collect welfare benefits. She also pleaded not guilty to those charges, and to separate perjury charges.