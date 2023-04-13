Earns Delta

A Delta airplane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Nov. 22, 2022.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Delta Air Lines reported a $363 million loss for the first quarter on Thursday, with higher spending on labor and fuel overshadowing a sharp rise in revenue.

But the airline predicted it will make a bigger-than-expected profit in the current second quarter, which includes the start of the key summer travel season.

