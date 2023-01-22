thegrid Jan 22, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsCOLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)7 p.m.CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech7:30 p.m.ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.9 p.m.CBSSN — New Mexico at NevadaESPN — Kansas at BaylorWOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m.ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.SECN — LSU at Alabama8 p.m.BTN — Indiana at MichiganNBA BASKETBALL8 p.m.NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago10:30 p.m.NBATV — Memphis at SacramentoMEN’S SOCCER2:35 p.m.FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France3 p.m.USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at FulhamTENNIS2 p.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)9 p.m.ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wta Australian Open Atp Tennis Sport Football Espn2 Tottenham Hotspur Basketball E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Fourth arrest made in December killings Monday shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation GCCF awards grant to Alston Wilkes Society Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball Students return to Lander Governor's School students attend McMaster Inauguration Greenwood community association managers earn international certification