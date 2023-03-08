Car Crash on Camera Houston

In this image taken from a video provided by Nathan Reeves from his YouTube Channel November Romeo, a car crashes into Tout Suite Cafe as photographer Alexsey Reyes, left, and Reeves record an interview on Saturday in Houston.

 Associated Press

A podcaster caught the startling moment an SUV crashed into a Houston cafe, sending shattering glass toward him and the guest he was interviewing on video.

No one was injured in the Saturday crash, Houston police said.

