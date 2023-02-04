People Hasty Pudding Coolidge

Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Jennifer Coolidge, center, rides Saturday in a parade in her honor in Cambridge, Mass.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — “The White Lotus” actress Jennifer Coolidge is being celebrated Saturday as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

As the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world, since 1951, Hasty Pudding Theatricals has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”

