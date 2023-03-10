haitibrf Mar 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police pursue suspects in presidential slayingPORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti have identified new suspects in the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse, including a pastor and a gang leader.Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said Friday with Radio Télévision Caraïbes that warrants also have been issued for eight police officers.None of the new suspects have been arrested, and it wasn’t clear what alleged roles they might have played. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Police Law Security And Public Safety E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Inn on the Square bought by new owners Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander