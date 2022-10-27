LIBERTY — Ninety Six knew it was in for a tough matchup in the third round, taking on the team that was the 2A runner up a year ago, but to get where they wanted to go, the Wildcats knew they would have to surpass the challenge of a top Liberty team, who hadn't lost a match since early September.
For two sets, Ninety Six was right there with Liberty, but untimely errors in the first two sets and a lack of execution for most of the third set ended the Wildcats' season in the third round, losing 25-21, 25-21 and 25-13 in the sweep.
"It was fantastic that we made it this far and to come to the third round, they've worked so hard. I just know that they had so much more to give," Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said.
"It seems sad. We got in our heads in the third set and weren't able to comeback and win like we have in the past. I'm proud of their effort to get to this point. It shows how talented they are and how determined they are."
For the first half of the first set, Ninety Six was matching Liberty point for point, inducing several rallies that lasted six or more turns over the net. But a serve into the net or a free ball gave Liberty the spark it needed to start pulling away, as the Red Devils took the lead at 12-11.
From there, they slowly took over the set, growing the lead from four points (leading to the first Wildcat timeout of the set) to five before winning by four.
The second set was nearly identical to the first, as the Wildcats continuously took Liberty's best punch, battled for a long rally before losing the set late.
"I challenged them and had some alumni to come in and work with them. They challenged them as well to just be passionate and have a fire about them as they played, be determine, work hard and earn every point that they play for, because you never know when it can be your last point," Wells said. "I think they took that and did that in the first two sets.
"After that, they hung their heads a little bit. We tried to get it back in the third set, but it was just a little too late."
The match changed at 21-20. Ninety Six was four points away from taking its first set of the match, but it failed to control the "controllables" as Wells likes to say.
"We had a bad serve, got in our heads, had a bad pass and just hit the ball out. We had a lot of errors that we can control," Wells said. "We talk about that in the locker room, control the controllables. Those are the errors that we run for, the errors that we have to make sure we don't make.
"We can control our serves. We can control a free ball or a serve receive. We just weren't taking hold of those things that we know how to do to perfection."
Liberty rallied to win the set, and completely dominated the first half of the third set, going up as much as 14 points before Ninety Six started a rally. While Ninety Six scored nine of the final 15 points, the rally was too late.
