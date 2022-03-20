South Carolina is still in the market for a wide receiver for the 2022 class and will host Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker for an official visit starting today.
Rucker earned freshman All-American honors last season after catching 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. He was at Auburn on Saturday and has also taken unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Texas State. He’s a native of Mississippi. He also has a visit planned for Utah State for later in the week.
Gamecock coach Shane Beamer issued one of his Twitter “Welcome Home” commitment alerts Saturday, a day when several prospects were on campus for spring practice. As of Sunday evening, no prospect had gone public with a commitment to the Gamecocks related to that tweet.
Among the prospects who planned to be at USC Saturday were SAF Caleb Woodson, SAF Jalen Kilgore, DT Alijah Brown of Sumter, Camden DT Xzavier McLeod, ATH Nicolas Brown of CE Murray, AC Flora TE Jack Moseley, DE Monteque Rhames of Sumter, LB Winston Berglund of Carmel, Indiana, ATH Zyeir Gamble of Sumter and OL Trovon Baugh,
USC and Clemson target TE Reid Mikeska visited USC last week. He also visited North Carolina.
WR Devin Hyatt of Columbia and IMG Academy made a visit with USC Tuesday. ATH Jaiden Spearman of Charlotte made a visit to USC Tuesday. RB Anthony Carrie of Tampa visited USC Wednesday. He also was offered by Miami Wednesday. WR Jonathan Paylor of Burlington NC plans to visit USC April 2. DE Zavion Hardy plans to visit USC for the spring game. DT Champ Thompson (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) of Norcross, Georgia visited Clemson Wednesday.
OL BJ Williams (6-4, 270) of Fairburn, Georgia, 2024 SAF Noah Dixon of Lagrange, Georgia and 2024 PK Nolan Hauser of Cornelius, North Carolina visited Clemson this month.
CB Kaleb Beasley of Nashville and 2024 LB Andrew Hines III plan to visit Clemson for their spring game April 9.
The top running back target for USC in the 2023 class, Treyaun Webb (6-1, 205) of Jacksonville, was back for his second visit Tuesday to watch the opening of spring practice and visit with the coaching staff. Webb has the Gamecocks among his top group of schools and plans to take an official visit in June.
Tuesday’s visit further enhanced USC’s chances with him.
“The visit went great,” Webb said. “I got to see the practice. I got to see the team. I got to see the facilities. And I finally got to see the campus, too. I only saw the facilities the first time. The campus is a great campus, a college friendly campus.”
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.